Julia Roberts’ niece went for a walk in Boston

After the birth of a child, a girl very rarely appears in public, so this exit was a surprise.
Julia Roberst’s niece, actress Emma Roberts, was hit by the paparazzi when she went out for a walk in Boston. The girl was spotted on Beacon Street in a white knitted cropped blouse with buttons and black jeans on the figure, which she tucked a little at the bottom.
Black sandals with chunky soles, sunglasses and a mint-colored tote bag completed the image of the celebrity. Emma had a very light makeup on her face.
In December, 30-year-old Emma and her 36-year-old boyfriend Garrett Hedlund became parents for the first time… For both, the child became the firstborn.
By the way, last week, Emma’s cousin went public for the first time – Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter Hazel… The girl flew to Cannes with her fathers to keep him company at the premiere of the film “Flag Day”, on which he was working.
