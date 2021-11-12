Julia Roberts presented the new Chopard Happy Sport watch in Xavier Dolan’s video :: Things :: RBK Style

The Oscar-winning actress, who has the most enchanting smile in Hollywood, starred in a short video about Chopard’s Lucky Diamonds. It was directed by Xavier Dolan

Julia Roberts is the face of the updated Chopard Happy Sport watch collection. Caroline Scheufele herself, co-president of the family brand and creative director of the jewelry direction, asked her to do this. “She or nobody! In my opinion, only Julia Roberts could embody the idea that I put into Happy Sport, ”explains Caroline Scheufele.

The collection of the first sports watches made of steel with diamonds appeared in 1993. The designer did not add stones to the steel bezel, but used the signature “lucky diamonds” (they were invented by Chopard designer Ronald Kurowski in 1976). In those first Happy Sport watches, seven “happy diamonds” moved under the sapphire crystal. It was this idea of ​​the joy of life and freedom of movement that was originally laid down in the Happy Sport collection. And love of life, according to Caroline Scheufele, is inseparable from the image of Julia Roberts. The Hollywood actress, winner of the “Oscar” became famous not only for her roles in the cinema, but also for her incendiary smile. And also with bold decisions: everyone remembers how in 2016 she climbed the stairs of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes in a long black dress and a luxurious Chopard necklace with a large emerald.

The advertising video was directed by Xavier Dolan, a multiple winner of the Cannes Film Festival. In the frame, Julia Roberts performs an incendiary dance, and diamonds dance with her on the Happy Sport dial. A new 33mm Lucent Steel watch with an ethical rose gold bezel on a leather strap is featured in the frame.

The updated line also features a bicolor metal bracelet watch, an all-steel model and an ethical rose gold watch. The three hands are controlled by the automatic Chopard 09.01-C caliber.