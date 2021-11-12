Julia Roberts with her husband on a romantic walk

Rare footage! Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder were seen walking their dog on an evening walk in Los Angeles.
The couple looked very romantic when the actress and cameraman joined hands.
This happened just three weeks after the couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on July 4th. In a rare Instagram photo, 53-year-old Julia snuggled up against 52-year-old Danny, whom she met on the set of 2001’s Mexican while they were relaxing on the beach.
We will remind, Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder got married on July 4, 2002. In November 2004, the couple had twins – a girl named Hazel Patricia and a boy named Finneas Walter. And on June 18, 2007, Julia gave birth to a son, Henry.
Read also
Very close: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz sparked dating rumors