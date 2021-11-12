https://ria.ru/20211111/bolgary-1758538778.html

Bulgarians were outraged by the eternal “Russia is again to blame”

“Just to prick Russia”: Bulgarians criticized EU’s “surveillance” of migrants – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

Bulgarians were outraged by the eternal “Russia is again to blame”

Readers of the Bulgarian Internet portal “Diary” commented on the reaction of the European Union to the aggravation of the situation with migrants on the border with Belarus. Many … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T12: 09

2021-11-11T12: 09

2021-11-11T12: 56

in the world

Lithuania

Iraq

European Union

Alexander Lukashenko

state border committee of Belarus

north stream – 2

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758397915_0:36:3072:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_e125e908496814398d1c34c2ba904333.jpg

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Bulgarian Internet portal “Diary” commented on the reaction of the European Union to the aggravation of the situation with migrants on the border with Belarus. Many noted that Brussels, with its “surveillance” is engaged in frank ranting, and Warsaw, in particular, the refugees have finally “repaid their debt.” “Do you believe that Poland and Germany cannot stop the refugees? the border police met that they no longer want to go through Bulgaria, so they go to Greece, “the user with the nickname 1001 expressed the opinion.” “- said Padrino.” When the Poles, on the orders of their big brother from across the ocean, went to fight in Afghanistan and Iraq, it was right and good. So did Poland find weapons of mass destruction in Iraq? Where is the apology from the Polish Republic? , for the destruction? Where are the convicted Polish war criminals in The Hague? After all, Poland was going to build democracy in Afghanistan and Iraq, and now the peoples of these countries come to thank the Poles for their educational activity “- mocked bxr35608444.” If there are direct flights from the Middle East to Belarus, why the hell would they fly to Moscow? Or should any situation be used to stab Russia? Now, when Nord Stream 2 is about to be approved, spoiling relations with Germany is the last thing Putin would want, “the readers summed up. On Monday, the State Border Committee of Belarus announced that a large group of refugees, mostly Kurds, had gone to the republic. More than two thousand people stopped in front of the barriers and set up a spontaneous camp. The Polish security forces do not let them through, they thwarted several attempts to break through. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. The Belarusian authorities deny involvement in it. Alexander Lukashenko said that the country will no longer restrain the flow of refugees: according to him, because of the sanctions of the West, there is “no money, no strength.” Read the full text of the article on the website of Inosmi & gt; & gt;

https://ria.ru/20211111/aeroflot-1758535601.html

https://ria.ru/20211111/volodin-1758501266.html

Lithuania

Iraq

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-11T12: 09 true PT1M21S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758397915_159-0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8de55067799e70d3d37cb7f05403d8c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Lithuania, Iraq, the European Union, Alexander Lukashenko, State Border Committee of Belarus, Nord Stream 2, Russia, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus