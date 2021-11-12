K-pop label BTS to buy the company of manager Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande

The South Korean record and entertainment company HYBE (until March – Big Hit Entertainment), which is behind the most popular K-pop groups BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN and others, announced a merger with the American media group Ithaca Holdings, representing the interests of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Thomas Rett and others. As noted in a joint statement of the parties, as part of the deal, HYBE will pay $ 1.05 billion for the purchase of 100% of Ithaca Holdings and its subsidiaries through its American division HYBE America.

Following the completion of the deal, Ithaca Holdings founder and head music manager Scott “Scooter” Brown will join the board of directors of HYBE. The musicians will “take part in raising capital for HYBE to further strengthen ties between the two companies.” Following the merger, HYBE and Ithaca Holdings will work “in close cooperation, leveraging the many successes of recent years, rich experience and skill, breaking cultural barriers and transcending borders,” according to HYBE CEO Ban Si Hyuk.

Big Hit Entertainment, founded in 2005, conducted an initial public offering on the Korea Stock Exchange, raising a total of $ 822 million. Its capitalization was $ 4.1 billion, making it the largest public offering on the Korean Stock Exchange since 2017.

