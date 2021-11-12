Kate Winslet, Marvel TV series and Crown received Emmy nominations :: Impressions :: RBK Style

The organizers of the 73rd Emmy ceremony have announced the nominees for television programs and shows. Netflix and HBO received the largest number of nominations

The American Television Academy, with the help of actor Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and his daughter Jasmine, have announced the nominees for the award, which will be presented on September 19. The organizers of the award drew attention to the Marvel Studios series, which are broadcast on Disney +, presenting the drama project Wanda / Vision in three nominations. Also nominated for awards are the detective series starring Kate Winslet “Mare of Easttown”, the historical drama “The Crown” and the dystopia “The Handmaid’s Tale” based on the novel by Margaret Atwood.

In terms of brands, Netflix is ​​in the lead among streaming services, claiming 129 awards, including the Crown series. The most nominated for Disney + was the series “The Mandalorian” (24). HBO and HBO Max competed for 130 nominations together, led by Lovecraft Country (series closed).

Compared to last year, Netflix nominations are fewer – then streaming was mentioned 160 times. HBO – 107, says Variety. Disney + won 71 nominations this time, Apple TV + 34, and Amazon Prime Video 18.

This year’s No Emmy nominations have gone on to include The Descendants, The Amazing Mrs. Maisel, Stranger Things and Better Call Saul due to the pandemic-related changes. To receive the nomination, the series needed to air between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. But the pandemic and lockdown forced studios to halt or reschedule production, resulting in a shift in release dates, Deadline said.

For example, Amazon studio began production of the fourth season of The Amazing Mrs. Maisel only at the end of January 2021, although it was going to shoot the series in the spring and summer of 2020. To date, the series has a total of 54 nominations and 20 Emmy wins over three seasons.

The nominations for the series “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Euphoria”, “Barry”, “Morning Show”, “Matryoshka”, “Dead to Me”, “Heirs”, “Stranger Things”, “Killing Eve” have been postponed until 2022 and others.

The International Television Emmy Awards have been presented annually in the United States since 1949. The award is presented by three organizations: the American Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awards statuettes to all evening broadcasts, except sports; The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences of America awards awards to daytime, sports, news and documentary programming; The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awards television programs produced and broadcast outside the United States.