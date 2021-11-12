Keira Knightley, Sarah Jessica Parker, Madonna: the winter outfits of the stars were criticized on the network

Looking stylish, attractive and sexy in autumn and winter is difficult even for the stars. Trends change every year and things quickly become obsolete.

But this does not stop Hollywood celebrities: they boldly put on outdated jackets, furs and eccentric hats, which, when combined, look not only strange, but also funny. OBOZREVATEL collected unsuccessful exits of stars in the cold season, whose outfits were criticized on the net.

The actress Helena Bonham Carter often criticized online for the “urban madman” style. The woman wears second-hand clothes, mixes different prints and fancy hats. Her winter wardrobe has a tight trench coat, fur coat, earflaps and knitted beret. Under them, the star wears bright skirts, tights and a sweater.

Actress Keira Knightley in life he puts on multi-layered shapeless things that create the image of a freak. Once the paparazzi caught a celebrity in an ordinary down jacket, mini hat and oversized boots, which are called moon rovers.

Singer Miley Cyrus always attracts the attention of fans with outrageous public appearances. Therefore, in winter it was not without experiments. The star chose a faux fur coat in the colors of the LGBT flag. Thanks to a bright natural fur coat in combination with lingerie, Cyrus has repeatedly been included in the rating of the most unsuccessful outfits.

Justin Bieber wanted to dress stylishly in winter, but fans have compared him to the Chewbacca from Star Wars. Animal advocates have also criticized the singer for coming out in real fur. This was reported by the Daily Mail.

Despite the bans and criticism of animal rights activists, actress Lindsay Lohan continues to wear natural fur. She easily combines purple velvet over the knee boots with leather leggings, as well as a black fur coat and grandmother’s shawl in one look.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker came to a photo shoot at her store in an extravagant dress with rhombuses and a plaid blouse with flared sleeves. The star complemented the outfit with bright crimson leggings with rhombuses, and put on a fur coat with a leopard print upstairs.

In ordinary life, the star of “Sex and the City” often gets into the lenses of the paparazzi in inconspicuous shapeless down jackets, stretched hats, glasses and headphones.

Singer Madonna in ordinary life dresses no less shocking than on stage. Once the performer put on a black and white scarf, dark glasses and an inconspicuous black jacket. The highlight of the winter look was a huge fur hat with earflaps, which visually doubled the Madonna’s head.

