Kendall and Kylie Jenner have a make-up party … with alcohol

A new video has been released on Kylie Jenner’s Youtube channel under the funny title “»: In it, the model and her sister Kendall are throwing a real girlpower party!

The girls do their makeup and discuss the latest gossip, and all this, of course, under a bottle of tequila brand “818 Tequila” (Kendall’s own brand).

Repeat video SETTINGS OFF



Skip ads







The girls laughed and played the fool a lot, but at one point the conversation turned to a more serious level:

“I don’t know if I’ve told this story before … When I was wearing makeup for school, I had very bad acne … I remember how in the summer before the ninth grade it became a huge problem and I thought, ‘Damn … I’m going to high school and there is one guy there who is really cool, but with these pimples I definitely won’t have any chance “,

Kendall admitted frankly. Fortunately, the story ended well for the girl:

“But eventually we started dating. I had an inner confidence, perhaps it was she who attracted him to me. “









© Courtesy: Elle Girl





“The essence of the story is that I had such problems with my skin then, but I didn’t know how to do makeup at all, I didn’t know anything about it. I remember how every morning my dad gave us a lift to school, I looked at you and thought: “Do you notice how many acne I have? Every day you said: “No, you look great,” although I knew that it was not true … but I am still madly grateful to you for that “,

Kendall continued.









© Pinterest





The sister’s confession made Kylie burst into tears …

“I’ve always been sad to hear you talk about it,” Kylie shared, wiping away her tears. “It’s just that when you have your own daughter, you start to think more about it. I knew it was your biggest insecurity … and it always made me very upset. “

Kendall assured her sister that “everything is fine now” and that she no longer has anything to worry about. Still, the girl looks amazing in all her photos! Another proof that all problems are temporary, and you do not need to deprive yourself of the opportunity to be happy because of them.