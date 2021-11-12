Kendall Jenner knows all about men’s wardrobe: learning from a model to dress stylishly

If you don’t like cardigans, and you don’t dare to wear T-shirts yet, then here is another cool look. We think you already have a white shirt in your wardrobe (and if not, then it’s time to buy several models), but a knitted vest can be found without any problems in any online store. Add khaki wide leg pants and loafers to the set (Kendall wears them with ribbed socks – we applaud her choice). The only thing missing is the accessories: don’t forget to buy sunglasses for the summer.

Loafers, Hogan, 22 972 rubles. on farfetch.com

Gotham

We know that many of you prefer rich black to the seven colors of the rainbow: Kendall Jenner tried her best here too. A dark jacket (it’s generally difficult to do without it), straight trousers (it can be a model made of leather, or a variant from a mixture of wool and cotton), leather boots (loafers are your salvation), a basic top or T-shirt – it seems that nothing could be easier. But the model only needed to be inspired by the fashion of the 1990s and put a couple of basic elements together.

Jacket, Soulland, 23 246 rubles. on farfetch.com

Gotham

But perhaps the most appropriate outfit for the upcoming season is Kendall’s white and beige set from the fresh The Row collection. Everything is perfect in this look: wide trousers with tucks, an oversized shirt, and leather flip flops. Look, Jenner even chose such a mask to make the accessory look perfect with the light combination. We are sure that now you will definitely agree that clothes really have no gender.

Shirt, Carhartt WIP, 5313 rubles. on farfetch.com

The site may contain links to external resources that we do not administer or control. The privacy policies of other sites are outside our sphere of influence. Once you navigate to other resources, you should find information about their privacy policy before entering your data on them.

You will probably also be interested in:

Black T-shirt – the foundation of your basic summer wardrobe

Jacob Elordi will teach you how to wear White jeans neatly

Photo: Getty Images