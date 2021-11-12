https://ria.ru/20211112/nurmagomedov-1758690438.html

Khabib’s brother Nurmagomedov was taken to an isolation ward in Moscow, a source said

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin Usman was taken to one of the temporary detention centers in Moscow, a source in the security forces told RIA Novosti. According to him, a relative of the famous MMA fighter, who himself is engaged in mixed martial arts, is suspected of hitting a police officer in Kaspiysk by car. After that, Usman Nurmagomedov and his comrade flew to Moscow, the security forces detained the men at Sheremetyevo. “Delivered to one of the Moscow temporary detention facilities, will be there until the trial, his companion too,” a source told RIA Novosti. Another interlocutor of the agency said that Nurmagomedov would be delivered to Dagestan to clarify the circumstances of the incident. According to him, a criminal case has been initiated under article 318, paragraph 1 (“The use of violence, not dangerous to life or health, against a government official”). According to the Criminal Code, the violator could face up to five years in prison under it. According to investigators, on November 11, at the checkpoint of Makhachkala airport, police tried to stop a Toyota Camry driven by an “unidentified person” with tinted windows and without numbers. The driver did not stop and knocked down the barrier of the post, after which he ran into a police officer. The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, had previously instructed to investigate the incident as soon as possible.

