Kikabidze asked Zelensky to save Saakashvili

Actor Vakhtang Kikabidze called on the Ukrainian president to save the ex-president of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili. He flew to Kiev specifically for this. Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself had previously promised that he would deal with the return of Saakashvili, who has Ukrainian citizenship.

Zelenskiy said on November 12 that he spoke with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. He asked the Prime Minister of Georgia to admit his mother, the Ukrainian authorities and those close to Mikheil Saakashvili. Yulia Tymoshenko’s Batkivshchyna party also demanded to return Saakashvili to Ukraine. But the issue of extradition of Saakashvili to Ukraine is not being considered, said Georgian prosecutor Jarji Tsiklauri, RIA Novosti reported.

Vakhtang Kikabidze, who is a supporter of Saakashvili and even in the parliamentary elections in Georgia headed the party list of his “United National Movement”, believes that the authorities in Tbilisi want the Georgian ex-president not to get out of prison alive.

Mikhail Saakashvili entered Georgia illegally, where he was detained on October 1. Saakashvili is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget. In addition, in Georgia he was sentenced in absentia to three years in prison in the case of the murder of the banker Sandro Girgvliani and to six years in the case of the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili.

After the arrest, Saakashvili went on a hunger strike. He has now been transported to a prison hospital on the outskirts of Tbilisi.