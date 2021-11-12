https://ria.ru/20211112/artist-1758862025.html

Kikabidze said that Ukrainian artists should not perform in Russia

Georgian artist Vakhtang Kikabidze believes that Ukrainian artists should not perform in Russia.

2021-11-12T23: 39

KIEV, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Georgian artist Vakhtang Kikabidze believes that Ukrainian artists should not perform in Russia. In August 2008, Kikabidze refused to perform in Russia after the war in South Ossetia and Moscow’s recognition of the independence of this republic and Abkhazia. He also refused the Order of Friendship of Peoples awarded by the President of Russia, stating that he respects the Russian people, but cannot accept awards and give concerts. Since then he has not come to Russia. On Friday, on the air of Savik Shuster’s Freedom of Speech show, Kikabidze was asked whether Ukrainian artists should go to Russia. there was work, “he replied. The artist added that he himself does not travel to Russia and does not communicate with those who travel.

2021

