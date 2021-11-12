https://ria.ru/20211112/artist-1758862025.html
Kikabidze said that Ukrainian artists should not perform in Russia
Kikabidze said that Ukrainian artists should not perform in Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021
Kikabidze said that Ukrainian artists should not perform in Russia
Georgian artist Vakhtang Kikabidze believes that Ukrainian artists should not perform in Russia. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021
2021-11-12T23: 38
2021-11-12T23: 38
2021-11-12T23: 39
Georgia
Moscow
abkhazia
vakhtang kikabidze
Savik Shuster
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/105301/72/1053017248_0:259:2723:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_a1b50c9eb0647dc7fe10d964e3f3c972.jpg
KIEV, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Georgian artist Vakhtang Kikabidze believes that Ukrainian artists should not perform in Russia. In August 2008, Kikabidze refused to perform in Russia after the war in South Ossetia and Moscow’s recognition of the independence of this republic and Abkhazia. He also refused the Order of Friendship of Peoples awarded by the President of Russia, stating that he respects the Russian people, but cannot accept awards and give concerts. Since then he has not come to Russia. On Friday, on the air of Savik Shuster’s Freedom of Speech show, Kikabidze was asked whether Ukrainian artists should go to Russia. there was work, “he replied. The artist added that he himself does not travel to Russia and does not communicate with those who travel.
https://ria.ru/20211111/galkin-1758561695.html
Georgia
Moscow
abkhazia
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/105301/72/1053017248_0:4:2723:2046_1920x0_80_0_0_e1a7ff533687cd0b4824f1d99385fb2c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
georgia, moscow, abkhazia, vakhtang kikabidze, savik shuster, russia
Kikabidze said that Ukrainian artists should not perform in Russia