Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are not even in the top three

The analytical company Hopper HQ counted other people’s money and found out the cost of advertising posts from the stars. And this time the top of the highest paid celebrities may surprise: at least because Kylie Jenner has disappeared from the top three! We will tell you who moved it from the second position in the rating.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images)

Subscribers: 322 million

Post Cost: $ 1,604,000 (117 306 936 rub.)

2. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

(Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Subscribers: 259 million

Post Cost: $ 1,523,000 (RUB 111 383 082)

3. Ariana Grande

(Photo by Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Subscribers: 256 million

Post cost: $ 1,510,000 (RUB 110,428,565)

4. Kylie Jenner

(Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Subscribers: 254 million

Post cost: $ 1,494,000 (RUB 109,258,461)

5. Selena Gomez

(Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

Subscribers: 249 million

Post cost: $ 1,468,000 (RUB 107,357,042)

6. Kim Kardashian

(Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for MTV)

Subscribers: 241 million

Post cost: $ 1,419,000 (RUB 103,773,598)

7. Lionel Messi

(Photo by David Ramos / Getty Images)

Subscribers: 241 million

Post Cost: $ 1,169,000 (RUB 85 490 723)

8. Beyonce

(Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Subscribers: 197 million

Post cost: $ 1,147,000 (RUB 83,903,623)

9. Justin Bieber

(Photo by Stuart Franklin / Getty Images)

Subscribers: 187 million

Post Cost: $ 1,112,000 (RUB 81 350 028)

10. Kendall Jenner

(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

Subscribers: 179 million

Post cost: $ 1,053,000 (RUB 77,033,794)

11. Taylor Swift

(Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Subscribers: 171 million

Post cost: $ 1,012,000 (RUR 74,034,378)

12. Jennifer Lopez

(Photo by Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS)

Subscribers: 168 million

Post cost: $ 988,000 (RUB 72,278,622)

13. Khloe Kardashian

(Photo by Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Allergan)

Subscribers: 170 million

Post cost: $ 949,000 (RUB 69,425,518)

14. Nicki Minaj

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Subscribers: 149 million

Post cost: $ 874,000 (RUB 63,938,781)

15. Miley Cyrus

(Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner)

Subscribers: 140 million

Post Cost: $ 838,300 (RUB 61 327 093)

16. Neymar

(Photo by Paolo Aguilar-Pool / Getty Images)

Subscribers: 156 million

Post cost: $ 824,000 (RUB 60,280,956)

17. Kourtney Kardashian

(Photo by Michael Loccisano / Wire Image)

Subscribers: 135 million

Post cost: $ 785,000 (RUB 57,427,852)

18. Kevin Hart

(Photo by Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Booking.com)

Subscribers: 118 million

Post cost: $ 706,000 (RUB 51,644,253)

19. Virat Kohli (Indian cricket player)

(Photo by Ryan Pierse / Getty Images)

Subscribers: 140 million

Post cost: $ 680,000 (RUB 49,742,340)

20. Demi Lovato

(Photo by Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

Subscribers: 111 million

Post cost: $ 668,000 (RUB 48,864,534)