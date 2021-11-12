Kim Kardashian officially became a billionaire :: Heroes :: RBC Style

In 2011, when Forbes drew attention to Kim Kardashian, she had only 6.6 million Twitter followers (slightly less than Barack Obama, and slightly more than actor Ashton Kutcher). In 2016, she hit the cover of the publication due to the success of the mobile game about herself “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood”, which brought her $ 51 million. In 2021, Kim Kardashian West was officially included in the Forbes world list of billionaires.

The magazine estimates the fortune of the celebrity at $ 1 billion. Back in October 2020, Forbes figured $ 780 million, but income from the KKW Beauty and Skims businesses, as well as from reality shows and advertising contracts for five months, significantly fueled Kim’s financial achievements.

Kardashian West founded KKW Beauty in 2017, following the lead of her sister Kylie Jenner, who successfully launched the Kylie Cosmetics brand. Kim borrowed a business plan from a relative, attracting fans through social networks. The first batch of 300,000 contouring kits sold out in two hours. In 2018, KKW Beauty began producing eyeshadows, concealers, lipsticks and perfumes. All of this brought in about $ 100 million in revenue.

In 2020, Kim Kardashian sold 20% of KKW Beauty to French-American cosmetics conglomerate Coty for $ 200 million. Coty valued Kim’s company at $ 1 billion.

Another company founded by a celebrity produces shapewear. The Skims brand was launched in 2019 with the support of Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet and Andrew Rosen of Theory. Kim has once again drawn attention to the brand with the help of her numerous followers (now their number reaches 69 million on Twitter and 213 million on Istagram). Skims took off by leaps and bounds, winning even in a pandemic when many fashion manufacturers suffered losses. Consumers rated Kim Kardashian West’s venture at lockdown, drawing attention to comfortable home clothes.

Kim Kardashian-West owns a majority stake in Skims, but the company has not disclosed its earnings. A source for Forbes told about the deal, in which the company is estimated at $ 500 million, and Kim’s share – at $ 225 million, which is enough to increase its financial condition to $ 1 billion.

The rest of Kardashian West’s income comes from various investments, including real estate. She has earned at least $ 10 million annually since 2012 from TV shows, mobile games and real estate in California, and also has income from Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas, which her “future ex-husband” Kanye West gave her for Christmas in 2017. …

Forbes emphasizes that it was the companies that Kim opened and nurtured that earned her a spot on the billionaire list. The day Kardashian appeared on the cover of Forbes, she wrote on Twitter, scoffing at years of criticism: “Not bad for a girl without talent.”