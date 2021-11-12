Kim Kardashian will not spend Valentine’s Day with Kanye West

Valentine’s Day Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will spend separately. So, at least, according to anonymous sources of People magazine. Now the spouses are in the process of divorce and have practically stopped communicating. There were even rumors that Kanye took all his belongings out of their home in the Los Angeles suburbs and stopped wearing a wedding ring. According to an insider, Kim will celebrate February 14 with children and family:

She loves to arrange surprises and is preparing something special for this day … She does not communicate with Kanye and is already clearly focused on her future.

We will remind, the news about the separation of the most famous couple of Hollywood and the Internet thundered during the new year holidays. Page Six was the first to report this, citing many “trusted sources”. According to them, the reality star hired a lawyer Laura Wasser, who at one time divorced Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera, Hilary Duff and other stars. Kim and Kanye have already spent their Christmas holidays separately. According to anonymous sources, after the divorce, Kanye plans to move to London and develop his Sunday Service Choir project in Europe, and Kim, who is going to sell their house in Los Angeles, wants to delve into jurisprudence.

He has already told friends that he sees his future in London. He is going to bring his project – Sunday Service Choir – to Europe, and the capital of England, in his opinion, will serve as a good base for this,

– reports the insider of The Mirror. Kim herself has so far refrained from commenting, but is going in detail tell about divorce in the final episodes of the Kardashian Family TV show.