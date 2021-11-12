Klitschko and Ukrainian Prime Minister argued about rolling power outages :: Politics :: RBC

The prime minister added that the country is provided with gas and has enough coal for the heating season. “The coal is moving. Coal should be provided by generating companies that own coal-fired power plants. And we know and see the schedule of coal supplies to Ukraine. He travels both by sea and also by rail. Separately, there are orders from Centrenergo – this is a state company that orders, there is Ukrainian production, ”Shmygal said.

In turn, the ex-Minister of Fuel and Energy of Ukraine Yuriy Prodan called the situation with coal reserves in the country alarming, UNIAN reported. According to him, there have not been such reserves, 425 thousand tons, since the “dashing 1990s”, when Ukraine “was disconnected from the Russian energy system, when it had settlements on barter, and so on.”

Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Maxim Nemchinov said earlier that Ukraine is in a “state of energy war” with Russia. According to him, Moscow “is blocking the import of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine” and “is constantly decreasing the ordered gas transit capacity.” At the same time, Nur-Sultan did not confirm the blocking, but noted that “there are some restrictions due to the workload of the infrastructure on the Russian side.”

In Ukraine, there is a shortage of coal in the warehouses of thermal power plants. In addition, since November 1, Russia has stopped supplying energy brands of this fuel to Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development explained this decision by the growing domestic demand for thermal coal in the autumn-winter period. The ministry also noted that in November “taking into account the ongoing supplies of other grades of coal” Russian companies will provide more than half of all coal supplied to Ukraine.

In addition, Kiev accused Moscow of manipulating the volume of gas supplies, including because Gazprom has consistently refused to book additional transit capacities in Ukraine. The country believes that the company wanted to accelerate gas prices and accelerate the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is awaiting approval from the regulators of Germany and the EU.

In response to these accusations, Gazprom said that the volume of supplies was in line with the contracts and that the company “continues to supply gas at a level close to its historically record high.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin also noted that Russia this year exceeded its obligations to supply gas through the territory of Ukraine. “For nine months of this year, Gazprom has increased this pumping through the transport system of Ukraine by more than 8%,” he said. To increase supplies even more, according to the president, is economically unprofitable for Gazprom. The gas transportation system of Ukraine has not been repaired for a long time, and “pumping through the new systems is much cheaper, by about $ 3 billion a year to the corresponding supply volumes,” he explained.