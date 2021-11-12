Kommersant learned about the leak of data of buyers of fake COVID certificates :: Society :: RBC

According to Antipov, information about citizens was collected in the services themselves, which make it possible to make a fake vaccination certificate or PCR test. One of these resources was created by a resident of Sevastopol. On it, certificates are sold for 1.5 thousand rubles. and more than 9 thousand fake tests have already been sold, said Igor Bederov, head of the information and analytical research department of T.Hunter.

Personal data can be used for blackmail, says Ashot Hovhannisyan, founder of the DLBI data breach intelligence and darknet monitoring service. “Taking into account the fact that the responsibility for the use of fake QR codes is proposed to be increased to criminal, this may become a new gold mine for fraudsters,” he said. Fraudsters may start calling with the words “a fake QR code was purchased in your name” and say that you need to pay to terminate the case, the expert suggested.

In addition, fraudsters may offer services to remove from the database information about citizens who “bought” certificates for themselves, or they will start creating resources where citizens can check whether their data is in leaked databases, predicts the head of the information security threat analysis group at Positive Technologies. Vadim Soloviev.

For the purchase of a fake COVID certificate, criminal liability is provided under Part 3 of Art. 327 of the Criminal Code (acquisition or use of a knowingly forged official document), the maximum punishment for which is up to one year in prison, recalled Alexey Dobrynin, managing partner of the St. Petersburg office of the Pen & Paper Bar Association. The organizers of a criminal scheme for obtaining certificates can face up to two years in prison if their actions are qualified under Part 1 of Art. 327 of the Criminal Code for the production and sale of false documents.

Experts interviewed by RBC earlier warned that the black market for QR codes, which is doubling every day, will grow even faster. The “trigger” will be the strengthening of control over the presence of these codes, the founder of the DLBI data leak intelligence and darknet monitoring service Ashot Hovhannisyan is sure. So, the authorities plan to introduce mandatory QR codes in transport, in cafes and shops, RBC learned.

At the same time, 95% of QR codes sold on the black market are garbage, warned Alexander Vurasko, a leading analyst at Infosecurity’s digital threat detection department. “[Эти] the certificates are not included in any databases, and the fake site will not be tested if the code is scanned by a special program, ”he explained.