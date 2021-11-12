https://ria.ru/20211112/spravki-1758678641.html

Kommersant: the Internet sells data on buyers of fake vaccination certificates

Kommersant: data on buyers of fake vaccination certificates are being sold on the Web – RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

Kommersant: the Internet sells data on buyers of fake vaccination certificates

The personal data of more than 500 thousand residents of Moscow and the Moscow region who bought fake vaccination and PCR certificates were put up for sale on the Internet, … RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

2021-11-12T04: 48

2021-11-12T04: 48

2021-11-12T05: 29

spread of coronavirus

society

health – society

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756420311_0:238:3072:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_f72b94f9c64d118a57d994694f4e07d3.jpg

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The personal data of more than 500 thousand residents of Moscow and the Moscow region who bought fake vaccination and PCR certificates were put up for sale on the Internet, according to the Kommersant newspaper. According to the newspaper, the information could be collected through a service selling fake certificates. data of one of the sellers of the database, with whom the newspaper was able to contact. So, the database contains passport data, SNILS, phone number and place of residence, as well as information about the date of receipt of the “certificate”, the cost of a thousand lines is $ 120. At the same time, the newspaper notes that criminal liability can threaten both the creators of illegal services and In October, digital risk management company BI.ZONE told RIA Novosti that amid the aggravation of the situation with coronavirus in Russia and the non-working day regime, scammers have intensified the placement of advertisements for the sale of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates , the cost of such “documents”, which the attackers promised to enter into the “State Services” database, reached 15 thousand rubles. The sellers asked to send the data of a passport or driver’s license, SNILS, insurance policy, as well as a phone number connected to “State Services”. Prior to this, a surge in fraud with vaccination certificates was observed in the summer, when QR codes for visiting public catering were introduced in Moscow, but began to decline after their cancellation.

https://ria.ru/20211108/qr-kod-1758106651.html

https://ria.ru/20211103/vaktsina-1757474332.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756420311_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a4291d29bc2dca0f7a8d60b233d0f08a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, health – society, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia