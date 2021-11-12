Kris Jenner fears that her daughter Kylie will lose her fortune due to the tragedy at Astroworld

As you know, the family gets to know in trouble, so the manager Kris Jenner decided to adhere to the “crisis mode”. Such determination is associated with the tragic events at the Astroworld music festival, where 9 people died as a result of a stampede. It would seem, what does the Kardashian family have to do with it? It all happened during the performance of rapper Travis Scott, who has been in a relationship with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, for several years. The couple are raising a beautiful baby Stormi, and now the young millionaire is expecting a second child from him. Kylie has made a fortune from her Kylie Cosmetics brand, but after the incident, the brand’s sales may go down.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi

Now the 24-year-old beauty has gone headlong into worries about the victims, and there are absolutely no fresh publications on social networks. With her silence, she expresses grief to all the families of the victims, but, according to her mother, such a policy adversely affects the conduct of business. Of course, this is due to the accusations of users against the couple, because after the incident, Kylie filmed a video, and Scott still played several songs. Celebrities until recently did not realize what was happening in the hall and learned about the tragedy only after a while.

“I want to make it clear that we didn’t know about any casualties until the news came out after the show. Otherwise, we would never have continued filming or hosting a concert, “Kylie wrote a couple of days ago.

Travis himself is shocked no less than his beloved and is now actively cooperating with investigators in this case.

Photo source: Gettyimages



All the most interesting from Mainstyle in the TOP-10 section