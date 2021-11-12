Kristen Stewart got married | Comments Ukraine

Famous Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart came out five years ago. The star of the popular vampire saga “Twilight” has admitted that she is bisexual. And recently, the paparazzi caught the actress and her girlfriend at the Los Angeles airport. The girls had wedding rings on their ring fingers.

Media reports that Kristen Stewart got married (photo from open sources)

It is known that Kristen has been happy with screenwriter Dylan Mayer for several years. American tabloids, after shots from the Los Angeles airport, where the lovers were with the same rings, began to write about the secret wedding of the star. It is likely that the couple has already managed to officially register their relationship.

A popular actress two years ago announced that she wanted to marry her beloved as soon as possible.

“That’s right. I can’t wait any longer, I want to be smart about it, but I think good things have to happen quickly,” Stewart said at the time.

In 2016, in one of her interviews, she confirmed that she had been dating special effects designer Alisha Kargile for a long time. For a long time, rumors appeared in the press that the couple was planning to get married, but then they still parted.

Stewart was also in a relationship with the French singer and actress Soko, she had a short relationship with the singer and producer St. Vincent. In addition, the “Twilight” actress had an affair with model Stella Maxwell.

