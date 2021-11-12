Kristen Stewart took aim at the role of Lady Diana Spencer

The picture will tell how the wife of Prince Charles decided to leave the royal family.

“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in the upcoming film, titled “Spencer.” The 30-year-old actress spoke about her upcoming role on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

The upcoming film, which begins filming in London in January 2021, will tell how Lady Diana Spencer realized her marriage to British Prince Charles was coming to an end during her last Christmas celebration with the royal family. The plot of the tape will cover three days in the life of a famous woman.

Stewart admitted that she was seven when Lady Diana died in Paris, and she does not remember this person at all, but sympathizes with her, because the princess was so young.

“It will be a poetic fantasy of what could have been, instead of giving viewers new information,” Kristen said. “We don’t have a goal to hit, we just love it too.”

By the way, for the role of Diana, the actress is inspired by the Netflix series “The Crown”, in which the princess is played by Emma Corrin. However, the “Twilight” star notes that her image will be different from the work of a colleague.

