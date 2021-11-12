Kylie Jenner accidentally showed off her engagement ring

Kylie Jenner intrigued fans with an unexpected photo. The corresponding post appeared on her official page on the social network.

The famous American model and businesswoman, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, and the younger sister of Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular women in the world. On the official Instagram network, more than 240 million people follow her life, who actively like her every post.

In early November, the celebrity intrigued fans of the photo. She posted a photo showing a wedding ring. In particular, she showed her daughter Stormi’s hand and hers. Both the girl and his mother have rings. At the same time, Jenner can see two rings, one of them on her ring finger she tried to cover with her sleeve.

“Dad gave us the same rings 🤍⛈,” she boasted.

As you know, a celebrity is in a relationship with a rapper with Travis Scott. Her daughter Stormy is from him, but there was no official ceremony of the phrase.

