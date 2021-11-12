Kylie Jenner hinted at a wedding with Travis Scott, photo

So, the American rapper decided to pamper Kylie Jenner and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi with expensive gifts. He presented his girls with a pair of identical rings. Kylie’s ring with pear-shaped 5-carat diamonds is valued at approximately $ 500,000. The baby’s ring is adorned with 1.2 carat diamonds. Its experts estimate it at about $ 100-120,000.

The other day, Kylie Jenner has caused heated conversations on the network about her upcoming wedding. And although the pregnant celebrity herself did not make statements, fans are sure that Kylie and her lover Travis Scott are engaged.

Gift for Kylie Jenner and her daughter from Travis (photo: instagram.com/kyliejenner)

Subscribers immediately concluded that Travis decided to lead his pregnant lover down the aisle. And although the couple did not respond to them, insiders spoke up. According to them, rumors about Kylie and Travis’ wedding are exaggerated. “The assumptions are completely untrue. They are not engaged,” – said the source.

Kylie Jenner with Travis and their daughter (photo: instagram.com/kyliejenner)

Interestingly, even this did not convince the fans otherwise, the network continues to discuss the possible engagement of the lovers. Jewelry experts also had their say. They believe that paired diamond rings carry a special meaning and reflect love and an eternal bond. So the gift is clearly not accidental.