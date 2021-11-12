Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Beyonce become Grammy winners

https://ria.ru/20210315/gremmi-1601188329.html

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé became laureates of the most prestigious music awards “Grammy” in the categories “Best Pop Duo or Group Performance” and … RIA Novosti, 03/15/2021

2021-03-15T03: 45

2021-03-15T03: 45

2021-03-15T12: 50

MOSCOW, 15 March – RIA Novosti. Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Beyonce have won the most prestigious music awards “Grammy” in the categories “Best Pop Duo or Group Performance” and “Best Music Video.” me in the category “Best Pop Duo or Group Performance”. It is noted that their competitors for the award were the quartet of J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy with the song UN DIA (one day), South Korean boyband BTS, singer duo Taylor Swift and American indie folk band Bon Iver, as well as a joint track by Justin Bieber and American rapper Quavo. American singer Beyoncé, her daughter Blue Ivy and Nigerian singer WizKid with a video for the song Brown Skin Girl . The next ceremony of the “Grammy” awards, established by the US Academy of Recording, will be held on Sunday evening, it will announce the winners in most nominations, but in a number among them, the winners are announced throughout the day.

