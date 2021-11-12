https://ria.ru/20211112/lavrov-1758854843.html

Lavrov jokingly answered the question of Russia’s “interference” in French affairs

PARIS, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov jokingly answered the question of how he can comment on the fact that Moscow continues to be accused of interfering in the internal affairs of various countries, including in the upcoming presidential elections in France or in the referendum on the secession of the overseas territory of New Caledonia. used against me, will be interpreted as the very intervention in the internal affairs of France, Spain and other countries, “he said at a press conference following his visit to Paris. The next presidential elections in France will be held on April 10, 2022. The third referendum on the independence of the French overseas territory of New Caledonia will take place on 12 December.

