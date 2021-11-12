https://ria.ru/20211112/aeroflot-1758852209.html
Lavrov responded to accusations against Aeroflot over the situation with migrants
Lavrov responded to accusations against Aeroflot over the situation with migrants
MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Everyone understands that accusations against Aeroflot about the migration crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus are stupid, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. following an international conference on Libya.
Lavrov responded to accusations against Aeroflot over the situation with migrants