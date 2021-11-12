https://ria.ru/20211112/aeroflot-1758852209.html

Lavrov responded to accusations against Aeroflot over the situation with migrants

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Everyone understands that accusations against Aeroflot about the migration crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus are stupid, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. following an international conference on Libya.

2021

