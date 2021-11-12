Like Selena: The Weeknd wrote a song about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Since 27-year-old Selena Gomez returned to active creative activity, her name has been mentioned in the press almost every day. The singer’s new singles and her tattoos are also discussed.

This time, the singer, however, was not entirely on her own in the headlines. So, journalists suggested that the former lover of Gomez, rapper The Weeknd dedicated one of his new songs to her. Reporters learned that Abel Tesfaye (this is the real name of the artist) registered a song called Like Selena with the artist rights organization ASCAP.

If the coincidence is no coincidence, then this will not be the first time Gomez has inspired Abel to be creative. So, many fans are sure that the song Call Out My Name is also dedicated to Selena. In addition, before the album My Dear Melancholy, the singer recorded another disc, which, according to fans, was also dedicated to Selena.

I had a whole album recorded, everything was ready, and there was no melancholy at all, because it was a different time in my life … Then everything was very optimistic. But I don’t want to sing songs that don’t reflect my feelings now,

– said then Abel, admitting that fans will not hear these works.

Gomez and The Weeknd started dating in January 2017, and their relationship lasted about 10 months.

Now The Weeknd is preparing to release its fourth studio album and has already managed to intrigue fans with news about upcoming music updates. Thus, the singles Blinding Lights and Heartless are expected to be released soon. By the way, Selena herself also loves to devote songs to her ex. True, here fans are sure that in her work it is about Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the Victoria’s Secret show