Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia warn of the risk of military conflict due to the crisis with migrants in Belarus

Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have warned of the risk of a military conflict on the border with Belarus due to the migration crisis, the defense ministers of the three countries said in a joint statement.

The ministers expressed concern that the hybrid methods of the regime of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko could lead to the escalation of the conflict and the involvement of the military – the ministers’ statement says that migrants are being taken to the border in an organized manner and forced to cross the border illegally, and this increases the likelihood of provocations.

The ministerial statement also mentions the pulling together of Russian troops to the borders with Ukraine.

The ministers called the current situation one of the most difficult security crises in many years and declared the need for the unity of NATO and the EU member states, as well as the readiness to support Poland.

In early November, hundreds of refugees from the Middle East gathered at the border of Belarus and Poland. They have set up a tent camp and are trying to enter the territory of the European Union, but the Polish authorities have pulled additional military and police forces to the border, which do not allow migrants to pass.

The European Union blames the Belarusian authorities for the migration crisis and calls on Russian President Vladimir Putin to influence the situation.

The day before, Bloomberg reported about possible sanctions against the Russian airline Aeroflot and Turkish Turkish Airlines due to their involvement in the migration crisis. The German edition Bild wrote that Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan are helping Lukashenka to bring migrants from the Middle East to Belarus.