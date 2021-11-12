https://ria.ru/20211111/belorussiya-1758584067.html

Lithuania will ask the UN to open a “humanitarian corridor” in Belarus

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the country would ask the UN to open a “humanitarian corridor” in Belarus for the return of migrants to their homeland, RIA Novosti reports.

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis said that the country will ask the UN to open a “humanitarian corridor” in Belarus for the return of migrants to their homeland, reports the portal of the Lithuanian national radio and television LRT. “The main issue that we want to raise is the opening of a humanitarian corridor from the (Belarusian) border. through Grodno so that these people can return home, “the minister said on the portal. According to him, the Grodno airport can be used to transport people so that they” can return home, and not wait for rescue in the Belarusian forests. ” that the UN is the only international organization that can “put pressure on Belarus from within.” reported that a large group of refugees, mostly Kurds, went to the border of Belarus with Poland. More than 2 thousand refugees, including a significant number of women and children, stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line, they set up a spontaneous camp. Polish security forces do not allow them to pass, migrants made attempts to overcome obstacles. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

