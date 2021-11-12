https://ria.ru/20211111/lukashenko-1758473558.html

Lukashenka hung Ukraine on a wire

Ukraine updated the text of the memorandum with the IMF as part of the stand-by lending program, promising to abandon the practice of limiting the price of gas and supply services

Ukraine has updated the text of the memorandum with the IMF as part of the stand-by lending program, promising to abandon the practice of limiting the price of gas and services for the supply of heat and hot water. The population in the current conditions shines with an increase in the price of a cubic meter of gas with delivery from the current 26-30 rubles and 35-50 rubles expected from January 1 to about 100. This is approximately how much it costs today for the Ukrainian industry. However, the Ukrainians will have to wait until May 2022 for this “positivist”. And before it, it is necessary to somehow survive the winter that has not yet begun, in anticipation of which “positive” news in the energy sector is pouring down on the country as if from a cornucopia. On November 8, Ukraine was shaken by Belenergo’s letter to its Ukrainian counterparties that electricity supplies to the United Energy System of Ukraine will not be carried out. ” And “the conclusion of new framework contracts is also not planned.” It is interesting that the date of signing this letter coincided with the moment of a sharp increase in Ukraine’s imports of electricity from Belarus. If on November 6, five megawatts of the Belarus-Ukraine section were booked, and on November 7 – 15, then on November 8 – already 400 megawatts, and on November 9 and 10 – 415. The letter caused misunderstanding, numerous interpretations and certainly caught up with fear – and not only for ordinary citizens, but also for Ukrainian experts. Only on November 9, after Belenergo explained that it was addressed to a certain list of counterparties, with whom framework agreements were previously concluded, and in general, the contract for the supply of Belarusian power engineers will continue to carry out, the situation somewhat relaxed. But certainly not to the end. Firstly, the representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, having hung their country on the saving electric wire of Lukashenka, continue to poke a blow at him, in any case remembering the lack of recognition of his legitimacy. That did not prevent them from reaching stable daily purchases of ten million kilowatt-hours of electricity. And what does not prevent Lukashenka from carrying out these electricity supplies so far. Secondly, Belarusian supplies are still not a panacea for the Ukrainian energy system. They are limited to 900 megawatts of power. That’s enough for now. But whether it will be enough in the future is a big question. In fact, even connecting the Russian capacities, which amount to 2.2 gigawatts, may not be enough. Coal reserves in the warehouses of Ukrainian thermal power plants continue to melt rapidly. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, in order to hide the catastrophic state of reserves, recently even refused to publish a single summary table, replacing it with the publication of several scattered diagrams. Burshtynskaya TPP, operating in the conditions of an energy island, is below 350 thousand tons. When 30-32 TPP power units operate out of 77 and average daily temperatures above zero degrees Celsius, thermal generation consumes about 70 thousand tons of coal per day. The stocks have decreased by about the same amount over the last week – due to the partial supply of new coal. With a decrease in temperature and the connection of additional power units, coal consumption, of course, should increase significantly. Of course, if these same blocks can be connected, 26 of them are undergoing various repairs or generally mothballed. And another two dozen are due to the complete lack of coal. And here is the time to remember that since November Ukraine has ceased to receive thermal coal from its main supplier – Russia. Due to the growing demand within the country, according to the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia. Well, and, perhaps, by default – in connection with the desire to help Ukraine as soon as possible to fulfill its obligations to abandon coal by 2040, which Zelensky recently signed at the climate summit in Glasgow. By the way, in Kiev they said that Russia had also banned the transit of Kazakh coal. … Later, Kazakhstan denied this statement. At the same time, they admitted that there are some restrictions due to the workload of the infrastructure on the Russian side. Rumor has it that sending coal from Kazakhstan to Belarus is much easier than to Ukraine. So in the foreseeable future, apparently, one should expect a sharp increase in the export of “Belarusian” coal to Nezalezhnaya. But the question is again in the sufficiency of volumes. The Kiev authorities claim that they will not allow rolling power outages under any circumstances. Maybe so. But here’s a marvelous coincidence: throughout the country in recent weeks, the number of scheduled and emergency outages has increased manifold. Which, as it were, are not fan-shaped, but technical. But there is no difference for consumers from their name. Gas reserves in Ukraine are also slowly decreasing. But recently there has been, let’s say, a qualitative leap. Previously, it was believed that Naftogaz controls nearly ten billion cubic meters of active gas in storage facilities. However, the other day it became clear that 700 million cubic meters of them (at current prices at 22 billion hryvnias) have already been reserved by Naftogaz for transfer to the structures of Igor Kolomoisky. Moreover, this may not be all the cubic meters that will go to the patron of the current Ukrainian president – he claims to be nine billion cubic meters. That can leave Naftogaz with nothing at all. This history is long-standing and is connected with the decisions of the Ukrainian governments in 2007-2013 to buy out the gas produced by Ukrnafta at a special price for its further sale to the population at a preferential price. Kolomoisky, who controls Ukrnafta, complied with the decision of the governments at that time, but did not sign the gas delivery and acceptance acts and did not seem to recognize the deal. In the future, this dispute did not move in any way until Zelensky became president, and Vitrenko became the head of Naftogaz. It seems that these two gave the case the right course. The fact that Ukrnafta is a subsidiary of the state-owned Naftogaz adds to the wildness of the whole situation. The latter owns 50 percent plus one share in Ukrnafta. And yet, Ihor Kolomoisky has mysteriously controlled and managed Ukrnafta since 2003 under any government. But watching him is definitely better from heat and in the presence of light.

