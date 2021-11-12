Lukashenka’s interest in a small war on the border explained: everything will be written off

Small local clashes may be planned on the Polish-Belarusian border, as evidenced by the latest statements by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. This point of view was expressed by political scientist Dmitry Bolkunets in an interview with “Lenta.ru”.

The expert said that a small controlled military conflict is beneficial for Lukashenka, as it will allow him to solve a number of internal political problems. Most likely, such a scenario will be implemented on the border of the two countries in the coming days, the political scientist believes.

“Lukashenka has already said that weapons are being delivered to refugees. So, as previously announced by experts, he wants to organize a war in the region, ”Bolkunets said.

The interlocutor of the publication added that a small war will allow Lukashenka to “nullify” the crisis in Belarus, will allow the introduction of a state of emergency, in which there will be no need to hold a referendum on the Constitution of the republic. In addition, the Belarusian president, according to Bolkunets, can count on the support of the Kremlin, including material support.

Lukashenka, the political scientist added, understands well that Europe is “toothless” and is not in a position to either impose serious sanctions or take any tough and prompt measures.

It should be reminded that at present several thousand migrants from the Middle East have accumulated on the Belarusian-Polish border, who had previously arrived in Belarus and are now trying to break through to Europe. It is reported that some groups manage to infiltrate the territory of Poland, but foreigners, as a rule, are promptly detained.