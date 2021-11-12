Marion Cotillard to share San Sebastian Festival Prize with Johnny Depp

https://ria.ru/20210824/san-sebastyan-1747025196.html

French actress Marion Cotillard has been awarded the Donostia Prize at the San Sebastian Film Festival for her contribution to cinema, according to the festival's website.

MADRID, 24 Aug – RIA Novosti. French actress Marion Cotillard has been awarded the Donostia Prize at the San Sebastian Film Festival for her contributions to cinema, according to the festival website. “Marion Cotillard, one of the most international French actresses in contemporary cinema, will receive the Donostia Prize at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival . The honorary award will be presented to her on September 17, on Friday, during the opening ceremony of the competition, “- said in the message. Earlier, the jury decided to award this award to Johnny Depp, it will be presented on September 22. However, the decision angered a number of filmmakers and journalists. In particular, the head of the Spanish Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisuals (CIMA), director Cristina Andreu, spoke out against. The reason for the disagreement with the choice of the jury was the trial. Last summer, the High Court of London held hearings on Depp’s lawsuit against the tabloid Sun, who wrote in 2018 that he had beaten his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actress accuses the ex-spouse, with whom she was married from 2015 to 2017, of “three days of torture with physical violence” in 2016: according to her statements, the actor took drugs and drank a lot during that period. Depp categorically denies that he was violent towards his ex-wife. Depp lost the lawsuit, and his appeal was also dismissed in March this year. In response, the management of the film festival said that Depp had not been convicted of any crime. “Based on the proven evidence we have, Johnny Depp has not been arrested, charged or convicted of any form of assault or violence against any woman. against women. & lt; … & gt; The presumption of innocence remains part of our ethical principles, “said festival director José Luis Rebordinos. As part of the festival, the Association of Women Professionals in the Audiovisual and Performing Arts (H) emen will hold meetings dedicated to ethical issues, with the aim of “analyzing, discussing and trying to reach agreement on gender equality issues.” The San Sebastian Festival was first held in 1953. The highest awards are “Golden Shell” (best film) and “Silver shell” (best performance of a leading role, supporting role, best director), in addition, within the framework of the festival, a prize for contribution to cinema is awarded – “Donostia”.

