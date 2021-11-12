Meghan Markle gave her first interview after talking with Oprah Winfrey :: Repost :: RBC Style

The Duchess of Sussex came to NPR to talk about the book The Bench, which she had written for her husband and son. Meghan Markle hopes that “any family” will see its reflection on the pages of the book

In an interview with host Samantha Balaban, the Duchess revealed the details of the creation of the book and its features, CNN reports.

“I hope that any child or any family can open this book and see themselves in it, be it glasses, freckles, another body shape, another ethnicity or religion,” Megan said.

The story begins and ends with the story of Meghan’s family and Prince Harry, but the basis is made up of examples and situations from the lives of different people – fathers and sons.

“This story, which I wrote for my husband and son, could really become your story,” added the Duchess.

In March, Meghan and Prince Harry sparked a debate about racism within the royal family in British tabloids after their high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey. In May, a children’s book was published, which Megan wrote, inspired by the story of her own family and the relationship between Harry and son Archie. The book focuses on the relationship between fathers and sons, which is revealed during solitary gatherings on benches in silence.

According to Meghan Markle, in 2020, against the backdrop of the global pandemic, “many realized how many events occur in silence”: “In this story, I observe my husband’s love for his son and imagine what it will be like next. Because they will have much more common moments when our son gets older. From a sore knee to a broken heart, whatever it is, they will always come back to this bench to have a heart-to-heart talk. “

The idea to write the book “The Bench” arose after Megan gave Harry a poem of the same name on his first Father’s Day. The Duchess’s new interview was recorded for the second Father’s Day in their family, but even before the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana.

Harry and Meghan were married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor three years ago. In early 2020, they gave up their high-profile roles and titles of Her Royal Highness and now live in Santa Barbara, California.