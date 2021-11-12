https://ria.ru/20211111/format-1758647329.html

Merkel urges Putin to move forward with Normandy format talks

Merkel urged Putin to push forward negotiations in the Normandy format – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

Merkel urges Putin to move forward with Normandy format talks

Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote negotiations in the Normandy format for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T20: 07

2021-11-11T20: 07

2021-11-11T21: 31

in the world

Germany

vladimir putin

Ukraine

Angela Merkel

the situation in the DPR and LPR

Minsk agreements

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751598774_0-0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_621f5f66a3da778f9f58d89c560558cb.jpg

BERLIN, November 11 – RIA Novosti. German Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote negotiations in the Normandy format to implement the Minsk agreements, the German Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, commenting on a telephone conversation between the leaders of the countries. President of Russia to promote negotiations in the Normandy format for the implementation of the Minsk agreements on the peaceful settlement of the conflict, “the press service said. Earlier, Putin drew Merkel’s attention to the destructive policy of Kiev, which relies on force in the Donbass. As the Russian leader noted, the Ukrainian authorities are using shock drones – this violates the agreement. The civil confrontation in Donbass has lasted seven years, about 13 thousand people have died. The settlement is being discussed at the meetings of the contact group in Minsk. Its participants adopted several documents aimed at resolving the situation, but the exchanges of fire continue. The Minsk agreements provide for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the contact line, as well as a constitutional reform, the key elements of which should be decentralization and the adoption of a law on the special status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. areas. However, Ukrainian politicians constantly delay the implementation of this plan, as well as put forward ideas that contradict it.

https://ria.ru/20211111/putin-1758632664.html

Germany

Ukraine

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751598774_340-0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6eb8c214020c098a6c2b5cc13802eb11.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, germany, vladimir putin, ukraine, angela merkel, the situation in the dpr and lnr, the minsk agreements, russia