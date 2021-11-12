Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian’s makeup

The Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the current theme of which is American culture. The Costume Institute hosted the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, to which the ball was dedicated. The stars have dressed up in concept outfits from famous brands. The most unusual outfit was Kim Kardashian.

Met Gala 2021: makeup turned out to be under the mask of Kim Kardashian. Photo: KKW Beauty

She dressed up in a black suit, hiding her face under a stocking. Such an unusual image of the star was invented by Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga.

Subsequently, it turned out that even with a closed face, Kardashian wore makeup. Her personal makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic showed the result of his work on Instagram. He also presented all the tools that he used to create the image.

The basis for make-up is the care products from the La Mer brand, whose partner is Dedivanovich. Pictured above is Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, Treatment Lotion, Concentrated Serum, Eye Cream Concentrate and Revitalizing Serum.

To create his makeup, Dedivanovich used several products from his own makeup line – Makeup By Mario. In particular, the Master Mattes eyeshadow palette, in addition to some other products from its brand. Also, the makeup artist used a product from the KKW Beauty brand, which was created by Kardashian herself. Her brand is now undergoing a rebranding.

Dedivanovich for the image of Kardashian chose a neutral palette with nude lips and brown smoky. This range is ideal so as not to distract attention from the outfit, because it was he who was the central element of the image.