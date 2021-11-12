Miami authorities will pay dividends to residents in bitcoin

To receive payments, local residents will only need to install a crypto wallet.

The owners of the Miami city cryptocurrency – MiamiCoin (MIA) – will be able to earn on its staking. Payments will be made in bitcoin. This, in an interview for CoinDesk, said the mayor of the city Francis Suarez.

“We will be the first city in the United States to open up the opportunity for its residents to receive income in bitcoin,” said the head of Miami.

Miami residents will receive staking income (the process of deliberately holding a cryptocurrency in an account in order to make a profit) by MiamiCoin. At the same time, in order to make a profit, local residents do not have to necessarily keep the city’s cryptocurrency in their accounts. Staking will be handled by the authorities. The supervisory authorities plan to share the received income with residents.

The Block noted that the MiamiCoin protocol – Stacks – generates profit at the moment when residents mine tokens. The system transfers 30% of the miners’ income to the municipality.

MIA mining income distribution scheme. Source: MiamiCoin official website

To work with MiamiCoin, you need a crypto wallet. The Mayor of Miami spoke about plans to create a special program for residents. Cryptocurrency wallets, according to Francis Suarez, are necessary for citizens to receive their share of the profits from MiamiCoin staking.

One of the objectives of the initiative is to popularize bitcoin. Miami authorities want to solve it through the spread of cryptocurrency.

As a reminder, MiamiCoin entered the market in August 2021. Its creation was carried out by a group of developers of the Citycoins project.

MiamiCoin chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to CoinDesk, MiamiCoin has already generated $ 22 million in revenue for Miami over the past 3 months. The authorities publish information on the current state of the account in the microblog:

Francis Suarez noted that the profit from cryptocurrency, on an annualized basis, is about one-fifth of the city’s tax revenue. The authorities also use the income from the cryptocurrency to finance municipal facilities.

In the long term, MiamiCoin income could save city residents from paying taxes, according to the Mayor of Miami. The initiative sparked a debate in the crypto community. Users drew attention to the fact that the authorities could abandon the distribution of income from staking MiamiCoin in favor of reducing the tax rate.

“Why don’t you just reduce the amount of taxes levied on citizens?”

The decision of the Mayor of Miami was also criticized by the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff. He believes that the distribution of cryptocurrencies will ultimately be paid by the city’s taxpayers.

Commentary by Peter Schiff

We will remind, earlier in the network there was information about the launch of the second urban cryptocurrency in the United States. They created their token in New York.