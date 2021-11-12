https://ria.ru/20211112/bezhentsy-1758851660.html

Minsk announced its readiness to provide the EU with information on the situation with refugees

Minsk announced its readiness to provide the EU with information on the situation with refugees – RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

Minsk announced its readiness to provide the EU with information on the situation with refugees

Minsk is ready to provide the European Union with any information on the situation with migrants, said Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

2021-11-12T21: 36

2021-11-12T21: 36

2021-11-12T23: 04

in the world

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus

European Commission

vladimir makei

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0b/1758647843_0:229:3061:1951_1920x0_80_0_0_3ce0979bb6cd68d1f017923a09791a29.jpg

MINSK, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Minsk is ready to provide the European Union with any information on the situation with migrants, said Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei. “We are ready to provide any information related to the situation on the border between Belarus and the EU.” to familiarize themselves with the situation of “everyone who will apply on this issue”, including representatives of the European Commission. “The representatives of the IOM turned to the border zone, “Makei said. As the diplomat said, inquiries about this are heard from the European Commission, as well as through the Belarusian permanent mission in Brussels. Makei noted that Minsk provided the requested information and is in close contact with the Europeans. He stressed that Belarus is open for dialogue and is ready to show everyone the situation on the border. As the minister is sure, everyone should contribute to resolving the migration crisis, there should be mutual readiness for dialogue, since this is a common and not a momentary problem. Situation with migrants In the summer, on the border of Belarus and Poland, as well as Belarus and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to break through to Western Europe increased. The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the barrage wire. Polish security forces thwarted several breakthrough attempts, including with the use of tear gas. Illegals have set up a spontaneous camp. The EU countries, Great Britain, Canada and the United States blame Belarusians for what is happening, Minsk denies all accusations. Lukashenka said that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions of the West, there is “neither money nor energy for this.”

https://ria.ru/20211112/stena-1758843984.html

https://ria.ru/20211112/granitsa-1758783718.html

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0b/1758647843_332 0:3061:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fec210b7d48c0a1ee702d00891422364.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Minsk, Poland, Belarusian Foreign Ministry, European Commission, Vladimir Makei, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, State Border Committee of Belarus, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus