Minsk is ready to cooperate with the European Union on border security – Gazeta.Ru

Valentin Rybakov, the representative of Belarus to the UN, said that the country is ready to cooperate with the European Union on the issue of ensuring security on the common border. It is reported by TASS…

The diplomat said that Belarus is also waiting for the Western countries, for their part, “to show sound pragmatism.”

“Effective border protection can be ensured only in cooperation of all interested parties,” Rybakov said.

Rybakov also stated that Poland and Lithuania use crisis on the border to siphon money out of the EU.

Formerly Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hopethat in the European Union there are “common minds” who are aware of the need for an open dialogue with Belarus.

Recently, the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border has worsened. About 3 thousand refugees from the countries of the Middle East and Africa approached the borders of Poland from Belarus. Illegal migrants legally enter Belarus, from where they flee to the European Union.