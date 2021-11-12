monobank has a Bitcoin card ready, Rozetka is expanding in Uzbekistan, and the IMF has announced the date for revising the program / News / Finance.ua

Friday, 12 November. The moment when Bitcoin is getting more and more popular.

The card in Bitcoin from monobank is the word for the National Bank. Co-founder of monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky said that the monobank card in Bitcoin is ready and has been waiting for approval for three months NBU… “Everyone in the world already works with crypto from PayPal to Visa, and Ukraine, as always, has a special path,” Gorokhovsky says. Also, according to him, the launch of stock trading is delayed until 2022. According to him, the three-month procedure for concluding a contract and reviewing a package of documents with Interactive Brokers ended with the fact that they refused to conclude a contract. But monobank found another broker, but it will take additional time to launch.

By the way, FGVFL explained that it is not enough just to stop using a bank card if you do not need it, since the bank may charge a commission for servicing an unclosed account. As a result, debt may arise. If the debt becomes known in a few years, the amount will be significant.

Rozetka’s plans for the Uzbek market. The Ukrainian online store Rozetka plans to open four more points of delivery in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, in addition to the two that are already operating. The company is working on a crossboard project: to make millions of goods from Ukraine available to buyers from Uzbekistan and vice versa. In 2022, the company plans to launch a marketplace in Uzbekistan.

At the cinema for Bitcoin. The world’s largest cinema chain AMC Theaters have opened the acceptance of online payments in cryptocurrencies. Payments are available in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin, and the company promises to add Dogecoin in the future. In addition, the company will even consider creating its own token.

2 billion UAH, so as not to increase tariffs for heat. The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, said that Kiev allocated 2 billion hryvnia to cover the difference in the cost of gas to heating enterprises and not to increase tariffs for heat and hot water. “But we have another critical situation. We know that out of 12 large heat generating enterprises of the country, 10 out of 12 have insufficient energy reserves. And this situation, in the event of severe frosts, can lead to rolling blackouts, which has not happened for many years, “Klitschko stressed.

Also, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on energy efficiency. The purpose of the document is to create new framework conditions for stimulating energy efficiency in all sectors of the economy. According to the law, receipts for payment for services for the distribution of natural gas will contain new data.

Revision of Stand-by for Ukraine. The International Monetary Fund has decided on the date for revising the program for Ukraine. The Board of Directors will conduct the first revision of the Stand-by program on November 22. The completion of the first revision will make it possible to disburse a tranche of about $ 700 million.

Construction reform. In Ukraine, they plan to introduce liability insurance for builders for the facility they have erected. This is liability insurance for mistakes that may be made during construction. The customer, especially if it is a state or a community, must have guarantees that the human factor will not lead to unforeseen financial costs. The corresponding bill is already being prepared for the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada.