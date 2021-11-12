Monster from Russia: Americans are discussing UAZ “Patriot”

As you know, the presentation of the Russian Patriot will take place at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which will take place from 18 to 29 November. Apparently, the Americans considered the name Patriot too pretentious, and therefore the local version of the famous UAZ SUV will be called the Bremach 4×4 SUV. At the same time, the car received an even more brutal look, it changed the settings of some nodes, as well as the algorithms of the on-board electronics (we have already talked about the technical details of the novelty).

The Bremach company, which is a distributor of the Russian SUV, believes that it will occupy its niche in the American car market – it will definitely appeal to those who value a strong frame structure, exceptional cross-country ability and, at the same time, a very roomy interior. The price for Bremach 4×4 SUV has also been announced – $ 26.4 thousand.

A week before the start of the car dealership, the Americans had already started quite heatedly discussing the “monster from Russia.” Moreover, the opinions of motorists were significantly divided – some are delighted with the “Patriot”, others are blowing it to smithereens.

“The Hunter SUV was brought to the USA, only under the UAZ brand!” – Benjamin Vickers declares categorically, forgetting that Hunter is the brand of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant, which in 2003 replaced the famous “commander” UAZ-469, produced since 1972.

“I like this car, if only because it really has a real frame,” John from Pennsylvania justifies the aspirations of Bremach and warns: “Just keep people from Consumer Reports (a famous American magazine that publishes reviews and tests of goods and services – ed.)! “

“It’s a Land Rover or a Land Cruiser from the 90s, just new!” – compares TheMELTDOWN911. He is echoed by Tony_p: “It looks like an early Mitsubishi Montero (one of the names of the Mitsubishi Pajero SUV, changed due to obscene meaning in Latin American countries – ed.) “.

“This car is from the 90s, it is morally outdated, it is unreliable and will soon rust,” – for some reason the Shelby GT500 is sure. Dan Mosk reassures him: “Come on! The American version of the Bremach Patriot will be much better than the Russian version.”

“UAZ is good, but it has problems with build quality, as well as a weak engine,” our former compatriot Pavel Stolypin praises and at the same time scolds the SUV. Ranger? “

“This thing will never pass the moose test (testing a car for a sharp detour of a sudden obstacle – ed.)! “- Barking Spider is sure.

“Where is the world heading, will the UAZ be sold in the USA ?! Yes, it is worse than a nuclear war!”

“I wonder why this hefty motor is producing so few horses?” – cliff_dangers is surprised.

“Sorry, of course, but the red price for this Bremach 4×4 SUV is $ 18,000,” Holden Ute scrupulously calculated.

But Al from the state of Alaska praises the new product from UAZ, like a real dealer: “The mass is quite small, an automatic transmission with a transfer case! Yes, this is an ideal horse for driving with a motorhome! UAZ is as harsh as a Russian tank, with it you can survive off-road and into the bitter frost! ” Apparently, it’s all about the harsh climatic conditions in the homeland of the author of the post.

“Is it possible to somehow unsee this monster from Russia?” – Someone Karl scoffs.

JohnTaurus draws the line under the discussion: “Although I am a die-hard Ford Bronco fan, I am always glad to see any new real SUV. And the UAZ is a real one! I like it. Let’s get it here!”

