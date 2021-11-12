More than 60 thousand sets of vaccine against COVID-19 have been received in Primorye – tomorrow it will be delivered to vaccination points – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The Government of the Primorsky Territory reports that the region has received more than 60 thousand kits of vaccines against coronavirus. Already on Saturday, November 13, the vaccine will be delivered to the vaccination centers.

“Earlier, the social network of the regional government and the governor received a large number of messages from residents that the vaccination stations were running out of drugs. It should be noted that the dates for the delivery of the vaccine do not depend on the regional Ministry of Health and are determined by the federal center, ”the government said.

Recall that on Friday, November 12, 11 stationary and mobile vaccination points were closed in Vladivostok and Volno-Nadezhdinsk. Primorye residents report that the checkpoints have run out of vaccines. The Ministry of Health named sanitary treatment as the reason for the non-working day.

Meanwhile, we recall that starting from Monday, November 15, in Primorye, those employees who did not have time to get the first component, and from December 15 – the second, will begin to be removed from work without pay. Unvaccinated workers in certain areas face fines of up to 40 thousand rubles, entrepreneurs – up to 150 thousand, legal entities – up to 500 thousand.

The Ministry of Health comments that those citizens who today could not get vaccinated due to circumstances beyond their control, but came to the vaccination center, will be issued certificates to provide the employer. At the same time, the Ministry of Health finds it difficult to answer whether someone is in closed points.