More than 99% of Russians took part in the population census

2021-11-12T14: 28

2021-11-12T14: 28

2021-11-12T14: 58

society

Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat)

all-Russian population census

Russia

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Head of Rosstat Pavel Smelov said that a few days before the end of the census, more than 99 percent of the total estimated population of Russia took part in it. “, – said Smelov in an interview with the TV channel” Russia 24 “. He added that the first results of the All-Russian census will be summed up in January. Rosstat will publish information on the total population of the country, then additional data will be published throughout the year, and at the end of 2022 it will publish information on the ethnic composition and language proficiency. The all-Russian census takes place from October 15 to November 14. You can take part both in the traditional format with the help of a census taker, and in electronic format – on the “Gosuslugi” portal.

Russia

2021

