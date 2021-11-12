Mormon lecher, jack of all trades and resident of Disneyland. 15 Facts About Ryan Gosling | Cinema

Gosling grew up Mormon

Still from the film “Stay”



Ryan Gosling was born in London, Canada and grew up into a Mormon family. His parents were very religious, especially his mother:

“I wasn’t really a Mormon, but my parents were. I just could not consider myself one of them. Going to church has its advantages: Mormonism helped me socialize at a young age. We were taught to be pretty religious. Mom says I was raised by a religious fanatic. Now it has changed, but at that time religion was part of everything. “

He had few friends

Still from the film “Lars and the Real Girl”



Gosling’s father was a traveling salesman, which is why the family of the future actor often moved. When they lived in the Canadian city of Ontario, a sense of instability made Gosling feel lonely. At the age of 10, they stopped taking him to school, after which Ryan’s mother taught him at home for a while. Then he was returned to a regular school, but it was already difficult for Gosling to join the team – because of this, he did not really have friends until the age of 15.

And in those friends that were, Ryan once threw knives

Shot from the movie “Blade Runner 2049”



One of the weirdest and wildest stories about Ryan Gosling is connected with his creepy childish escapade. After watching Rambo: First Blood, Gosling decided to imitate the action hero: he took steak knives, went with them to school and began to throw them at other children during recess.

“I was suspended from classes, my parents were terrified. They thought, “We can’t let him watch too violent films.”

Gosling was generally a problem child

Shot from the film “Fracture”

Young Gosling had a telling nickname “Trouble”.

“I always got into fights – I thought that then the girls would like me. I bullied the toughest boys because girls liked them. If I could beat these guys, the girls would love me. Only it never worked. “

Other antics of the young Gosling were told by his colleague on the children’s TV series “The Mickey Mouse Club” Justin Timberlake:

“We did terrible things and thought we were so cool. In retrospect, these things weren’t as bad as I thought at the time. We stole golf cart. And we’re like, “Yeah, man. We steal golf cart! ””.

It’s no wonder Ryan Gosling dropped out of high school after such a tumultuous youth. At the age of 17, he sacrificed his studies for the sake of becoming a real actor – and the very next year he moved to New Zealand to star in the TV series The Youth of Hercules.

Gosling was his uncle’s guard

A scene from the film “Only God will forgive”



Another strange chapter in Ryan’s life is his childhood gig. He was his uncle’s assistant and bodyguard who doubled as Elvis Presley. Gosling’s job was to “give my uncle a new scarf and make sure the ladies didn’t touch him too hard.”



“I was eight years old. My uncle was an Elvis lookalike — his name was Perry, which is why he called himself Elvis Perry — and a part-time job as a wedding singer gave me a place in his business. ”

Ryan Gosling spotted for his role as a neo-Nazi

Shot from the movie “Fanatic”



After starring in the TV series The Youth of Hercules, Gosling was finally invited to play a neo-Nazi in the big movie Fanatic. Ryan’s character is a Jewish guy recruited by neo-Nazis. The drama won an award at the 2001 Sundance Festival and Ryan became a star for that. Three years later, he cemented his status as a “serious adult actor”, starring in “The Diary of Remembrance.”

Gosling was very close to Justin Timberlake

Shot from the film “Murder Countdown”



Although the stars have hardly spoken lately, Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake were inseparable as children. Timberlake’s mother even temporarily became Gosling’s legal guardian. When Ryan and Justin were filming the Mickey Mouse Club, Gosling’s mother had to return to Canada without her son. Timberlake explained the situation:

“His mother needed to keep her job in Canada when we were in our second year of filming for the television series. We were probably a little closer than the rest of the child actors because we shared a bathroom. “

Ryan prepares very thoroughly for roles.

Shot from the movie “Drive”

One of the hallmarks of Ryan Gosling’s professionalism is his approach to learning about his characters. For the role of heartthrob in the film “This Stupid Love” he learned the skills of a bartender, for the picture “Lars and the Real Girl” he sincerely fell in love with knitting. And to better play The Notebook, Gosling studied with a real carpenter in South Carolina.

“We made all the chairs in front of the house. We sat in them a lot, and also filmed the scene where Rachel and I make love on a table I made. I could not keep it for myself: we used special wood, and by agreement the table went to the carpenter. Only now he does not know what happened on him. “

As if this was not enough, the actor assembled a real car for “Drive”.

He accidentally got himself a “cactus” tattoo

Shot from the film “The Place Beyond the Pines”



Ryan told how he once decided to make himself a unique tattoo with his own hands. By design, it was the hand of a monster that holds a bloody heart. It was only when he stuffed the picture on his left hand that, due to a lack of skill, the result turned out to be more like a cactus.

Failure, however, did not dampen Gosling’s interest in tattoos. Later he stuffed a few more, including the cover of the children’s book “The Bountiful Tree” on his left forearm. It reminds the actor of his mother and sister.

“One tattoo depicts a creepy lady and a skeleton, and the other the cover of The Lavish Tree, a children’s book that my mother read to my sister and me. So she means a lot to me. “

Gosling is the owner of a Moroccan restaurant

Shot from the film “La La Land”



Gosling now owns Tagine, a Moroccan restaurant located in Beverly Hills. It is a rather prestigious venue, which, according to Morocco World News, “brings together big celebrities to meet for a plate of Moroccan delicacies.” Gosling and co-owner of the restaurant, chef Abdessamad Benamer, began planning the establishment back in 2004.

Since then, he has been visited by stars like Richard Gere, Salma Hayek and Keanu Reeves. Gosling personally worked at Tagine for a year when his acting career got bogged down:

“I never really wanted to own it, but one of my best friends called me one day and said that his cousin was leaving town and wanted to sell his business. My friend wanted to buy it, but said that it should be done the same night. I wasn’t too busy at the time, so I spent all my savings on this restaurant. I worked there for a year and fell in love with the place. I think this is one of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. “

He thinks he has corrupted Britney Spears

Shot from the movie “Blade Runner 2049”



That just didn’t happen when Ryan was filming the Mickey Mouse Club. Gosling took on another sin: he is sure that it was under his influence that Britney Spears’ sexuality awakened – all because Ryan willingly answered his colleague’s questions regarding this topic.

“Britney, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake came and asked me about sex, and I told what I heard myself – about poses and all that. All other mums came to Disney and complained that I was spoiling their children. I feel a little responsible for what Britney has become. When I see her with a snake around her neck, I think: “Did I do this?”

Ryan was very fond of his punk dog.

Shot from the movie “Gangster Hunters”

Not so long ago, Ryan’s 17-year-old dog named George died. Gosling still wears his dog tag around his neck, he has a picture T-shirt and many fond memories of the pet. He didn’t even think of George as a real dog:

“There was something about George… I think he felt it was beneath his dignity to be a dog. He didn’t do stunts. If you wanted him to sit down, you had to convince him that it would be better this way. For example: “Look, we’ll be in this car for about three hours, so if you decide to sit down, you might be more comfortable that way.” Then he could think about it. “

Gosling said that when George saw an empty seat in a restaurant, he considered it his and sat on it, just like a man. He has accompanied Ryan to the set of nearly every film. In 2011, Gosling came to The Night Show With Jimmy Fallon with George, who had a real Mohawk.

“He insists on this hairstyle. Ten years ago I cut his mohawk for the summer, and every time he started to grow, George turned into a real jerk … Then I cut his hair again, and he turned back into a nice guy. “

In that issue, Gosling stated, “He’s more interesting than me.”

Disneyland is the actor’s favorite place

Shot from the film “Man on the Moon”

More than anything, Ryan Gosling loves to spend his free time at Disneyland, immersing himself in attractions based on various Disney worlds. The actor repeatedly took his girls and future wife Eva Mendes to the amusement park. Casual passers-by were moved by watching the star couple ride the rides, eat cotton candy and walk among the fabulous scenery.

Gosling himself said that he “went through puberty in a theme park,” referring to the stage in his life when he starred in the “Mickey Mouse Club.”

“I’m glad. This place was very special to me. I had adventures every day. There are many stories surrounding the Disney World backstage: Mickey Mouse taking off his head and drinking coffee during a break, pirates on the phone, ghosts queuing up for food. It just opened my eyes. “

Ryan once put on too much weight for a role

Shot from the film “The Diary of Memory”

The actor said that he was deprived of his role in the cult film “Lovely Bones” by Peter Jackson, because his 27 kg of weight gained went against the vision of the director and producers. According to Gosling, he drank melted ice cream instead of water for a long time to become more like the grieving father of Jack Salmon, as the actor himself saw him.

“We had a different idea of ​​how the character should look. I sincerely believed that he should weigh 95 kg. “

Jackson disagreed and fired Gosling a few days before filming began in 2007.

“We didn’t talk much during pre-production, which was a problem. It was a huge film, there were so many things to decide, and he could not communicate with each actor in person. I just came to the set and was wrong. Then I was left fat and unemployed. “

Jackson’s wife and partner Fran Walsh shared a slightly different version of what happened:

“Ryan came to us two or three times and said, ‘I’m not the right fit for this role. I’m too young. ” And we answered: “No, no, no. We can make you old. We can make your hair thinner. ” We willingly went forward. It was only during pre-production that it became obvious to us and the cast that he was uncomfortable continuing to work, so he began to believe that he was not suitable. It was our indiscretion, the desire to make the concept work, no matter what. “

He fell in love with his wife on the set

Shot from the film “The Place Beyond the Pines”

Some say that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes met on the set of Places Beyond the Pines, but this is not the case. They already knew each other for several years, but the spark between the actors arose only after the beginning of the filming process.

“We’ve known each other for a while, so the opportunity to work together was encouraging.”

The public knows little about how the romance of Gosling and Mendes proceeded – the couple does not like to share details of their personal lives. But we know that the couple have two daughters – Esmeralda and Amada. At the same time, initially Mendes did not want to give birth at all.

“It was a completely wild idea for me. Then Ryan happened, my crush on him. After that, it seemed logical to give birth … not just children, but his children. “