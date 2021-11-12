Moscow was covered by heavy snow – RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

https://ria.ru/20211112/sneg-1758698328.html

Moscow is covered with heavy snow

society

Moscow

weather

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Heavy snowfall has covered Moscow, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. In the center of the city, snow falls in large flakes, sometimes turns into a blizzard, causing poor visibility. According to the Yandex.Pogoda precipitation map, precipitation in the form of snow and rain is observed in almost all districts of the capital.

