Muscovites were warned about snow, rain and ice

2021-11-11T23: 25
2021-11-11T23: 25
2021-11-11T23: 29
MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Rescuers warn about sleet, snow with rain and ice in Moscow at night, as well as sticking snow and ice on Friday. rain), ice in places, wet snow sticking, icy roads on the roads, “- said in a message on the website of the capital’s EMERCOM of Russia. trees. In addition, pedestrians are advised to bypass billboards and wobbly structures and not hide under trees.
