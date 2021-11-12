Musk raised another $ 687 million from the fourth sale of Tesla shares in a week

Since the beginning of the week, the businessman has sold securities worth $ 5.6 billion. Musk now has 167.5 million shares of Tesla with a total value of $ 178 billion.

Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images



Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday, November 11, sold another stake in his company – this time for $ 687 million. The businessman began selling securities after conducting a poll on Twitter over the weekend.

Musk asked the subscribers if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla, explaining this intention by the desire to pay taxes on unrealized profits. 58% of users who voted answered in the affirmative, and Musk, who promised to comply with the decision of the voting participants, has sold shares for a total of $ 5.6 billion since the beginning of the week.

During trading sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Elon Musk-linked trust sold more than 3.5 million shares worth over $ 3.8 billion – these transactions were not planned in advance. In addition, Tesla sold 930,000 shares worth $ 1.1 billion. The deal was part of a sales plan that became known in mid-September and which Musk needs to pay off tax liabilities in connection with the expiration of options.

On Thursday, Musk sold over 639.5 thousand Tesla shares at a price of $ 1,056.3 to $ 1104 per share, follows from two documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Musk sells nearly $ 5 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter poll



At the moment, the businessman has 167.5 million Tesla shares. At the close of trading on November 11, they were worth $ 178.12 billion.

Earlier, the CNBC television channel noted that Elon Musk needed to start selling shares this year, regardless of the survey, since the businessman will need to pay taxes for $ 15 billion. Musk must pay this amount for options on Tesla shares, which expire in August 2022.

Tesla shares plunge amid Musk’s poll to sell part of his stake



Tesla quotes have plummeted since the beginning of the week. At the November 10 low, the stock traded at $ 987.31, down 19.2% from Friday’s close. Thereby

capitalization

manufacturer of electric cars fell below $ 1 trillion (to $ 993.7 billion).

However, then Tesla shares partially recovered – to $ 1,064.12 at 15:35 Moscow time on November 12, and the company’s market value again exceeded the one trillion threshold.

The company, founded by Elon Musk, reached a capitalization of $ 1 trillion for the first time in history on October 25. Tesla has become the fifth American company to have a market value in excess of a trillion dollars. In addition to her, the “trillionaire club” includes Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet (parent company of Google).

Tesla

TSLA

$ 1,040.65

(-3.36%)



You can find more investment news on our Instagram account.



The value of a company in the market, calculated from the number of the company’s shares multiplied by their current price. Stock market capitalization – the total value of securities traded on this market.

