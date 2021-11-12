narrated by Timothy Chalamet, Zendaya, Dwayne Johnson and Oscar Isaac

At the end of October, Executive Producer Tanya Lapointe’s book “Dune: An Illustrated History of Science Fiction Classics” was released. The preface to it was written by director Denis Villeneuve. Inside – hundreds of pages with all kinds of insights, unique interviews with actors and crew members, as well as photos of the filming process. As a result, the book became almost a reportage: the reader will learn how the impressive scenery, intricate costumes of the heroes, the appearance of unusual creatures, and iconic digital effects were created.

Especially for HELLO.RU, the EKSMO publishing house has shared excerpts from the book about Denis Villeneuve’s film, including an interview with the director himself. Also from the text, you will learn more about the characters that Timothy Chalamet (“Rainy Day in New York”, “Little Women”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Mission Impossible”, “Mr. Sleep”) and Oscar Isaac have embodied on the screen. (“Out of the Car”, “X-Men: Apocalypse”).

Timothy Chalamet – Paul Atreides

Paul Atreides is the son of Duke Leto Atreides and Lady Jessica. From his father he gets the title of nobility, and from his mother – the mysterious skills of the Bene Gesserit school. These two hereditary components determined the fate of a future leader with a unique gift of foresight and the deepest understanding of human society.

The search for an actor for the role of Paul began in 2017. Denis, along with producers and casting director Francine Meisler, had short conversations, initially recruiting an unknown talented artist. In the fall of the same year, the movie Call Me by Your Name was released, where Timothy Chalamet played. Denis and Legendary immediately agreed that this was the perfect candidate: Timothy was once and for all the only contender.

We haven’t considered anyone else, ”says producer Mary Parent.

Denis explained why Timothy’s choice paid off:

Timothy is an actor of rare talent. He creates a special aura around himself, as did the greatest charismatic film idols of the 20s and 40s. He also looks very young. Sometimes in the frame, Timothy looks like he is only fifteen years old. But there is maturity in his eyes. This is exactly what Paul Atreides is – a teenager with an adult soul.

Denis and Timothy spent months researching the character in depth and determining how Paul thinks, acts and what motivates him. Fortunately, thanks to his work with Denis, the actor was able to get as close as possible to the essence of Paul Atreides, his soul.

I wanted to pay tribute not only to this role, but also to the historical heritage. I felt that I completely surrendered myself to this role. I was just lucky enough to get into the right hands.

Costume designer Jacqueline West sought inspiration for Dune in classic films directed by David Lean. She was fascinated to see the character literally come to life in front of her eyes during the first try on clothes.

I’ve watched Lawrence of Arabia a dozen times, ”she says. – It’s the same with Doctor Zhivago. To give the timeless looks a futuristic touch, Jacqueline and her team avoided buttons and zippers. Instead, the collar was attached with magnets … When Timothy put on his suits, he became a different person. Everything changed: both face and behavior. Clothing paved the way between actor and character.

Zendaya – Chani

Chani is a ferocious Fremen warrior who fights on the front lines against the Harkonnen. Throughout the film, Paul Atreides has recurring visions and dreams about this girl, but the hero still does not know her name or what role Chani will play in his life. It took a while to find a candidate capable of portraying both the desert fighter and Paul’s future love interest. Denis was looking for an actress who would show strength, independence and look like she was born in the arid climate of Arrakis. Before meeting Zendaya, he watched many casting videos and met several applicants.

I was very impressed with her naturalness and attention to detail as an actress, says the director. “She radiates fury, mystery and strength. Zendaya, like Timothy, is an old soul in a young body.

When Denis and Zendaya first discussed her character, they talked about how Chani behaves in the desert. The heroine is not waiting for the messiah. She takes everything into her own hands, including the future of the planet.

Denis said that among the Fremen there is no difference between men and women, – Zendaya recalls. “They fight hand in hand and are considered equal warriors. And I think that in order to become a part of this group, it must be very strong.

Oscar Isaac – Duke Leto Atreides

Leto Atreides is a noble duke. He is fair to his people, giving his subjects a personal example, as his father did. It was important for the actor that the duke was perceived not only as a fearless leader, but also as a caring father, a kindred spirit.

Leto believes that the leader is not formed by the authorities, but by his people, – explains Oscar Isaac. – I didn’t want to make him a man who only looks into the distance and pours out wise thoughts. This is what I wrote to Denis when I first heard that he was chosen to direct: “I love Dune. I love this book. Just so you know.” He then answered me: “You also like” Dune “. Curious …”.

I have long wanted to work with Oscar, says Denis. “And it also exactly matches the description of Duke Leto in the novel.

The collaboration between the director and the actor turned out to be very fruitful. Oscar was imbued with the way the script conveyed the essence of the book. In the words of his character, Denis’s scrupulous approach to the source material was clearly visible.

Cinematography is his whole life, says Oscar about the director. – This is no longer a literary work, but a world full of dreams.

Duke Leto’s costume design was inspired by two sources. The first to speak was the Russian emperor Nicholas II, in whose fate parallels with the fate of the duke can be found. The second source of inspiration was the 1966 adaptation of the classic science fiction novel Fahrenheit 451, directed by François Truffaut.

The king represents the end of a great dynasty of rulers just before the 1917 revolution, explains Jacqueline West. – Summer’s uniform is elegantly simple. It reflects the calm dignity that he retains for the rest of his reign. Guy Montag, played by Oscar Werner, lived in a future society where books are outlawed. He worked as a firefighter and burned them, hiding knowledge from people. But later he lost faith and devoted himself to preserving the forbidden culture. There are some similarities here with Leto’s mission on Arrakis. “Considering Leto the liberator of Dune, the dresser borrowed a simple dark form from Montag, emphasizing the character’s spirit.

Summer proudly wears on his left hand a large ducal ring – a generic symbol of power. In the Dune universe, this item marks the legacy of all ancestors of the genus who wore it. Prop Doug Harlocker recalls:

We studied family rings. I found one specimen with an unusual shape. He sat rather proudly on his finger. This matte black ring with gold details was the basis for the design. Later, gems were added with the Atreides family crest, making it instantly recognizable.

Jason Momoa – Duncan Idaho

Duncan Idaho is a valiant representative of House Atreides. An elegant and ferocious fighter, this swordmaster is also the family’s special diplomat. Paul looks up at him like an older brother, admiring Duncan’s charisma, his courage and free spirit. The casting for this role was long, but in the end, the name of Jason Momoa loomed on the horizon.

Duncan represents freedom, and Jason is its very embodiment, – explains the director. “He also has a special sublime quality that the character needed. After all, Duncan is not just a soldier, he is also a traveler.

The offer to star in the film came unexpectedly – Jason was snowboarding when he got a call about the role. During the call, they discussed everything, and the actor got the idea to play the role of Leto’s right hand.

There was something unreal about this – I then got off the lift, and the agents called me to say who exactly wanted to talk to me. I didn’t want to ruin everything, – laughs Jason. “I love the honor and authority in Duncan that he gained through the service of the Atreides. I’ve never had to work with something like this before.

The actor fell in love with the director Denis Villeneuve during the filming that he began to call him “Our Momoa”.

Jason is one of those artists that I find extremely charming. He fights as gracefully as he dances. Not all artists are physically capable of doing this sort of thing, and I just needed someone to enjoy the action scenes.

In the book, Duncan Idaho is known for his fighting skills, which allowed Roger Yuan to develop a unique style for the character. Roger designed the choreography from a mixture of martial arts from the various factions the hero faced. For example, it includes the Fremanic low center of gravity technique with a circular swing of the sword.

Duncan takes only the most useful from everywhere, introducing it into his personal style – he always thinks about how best to fight, how to better defend or kill.

