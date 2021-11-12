Never Say Never: Rupert Grint on the Possibility of Returning to the Role of Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint was interviewed by Esquire, in which he talked about parenting, the possibility of returning to the role of Ron Weasley and his attitude towards J.K. Rowling’s position on the transperson. Afisha Daily publishes the most important interview.

About paternity

Grint is raising nine-month-old daughter Wednesday with her partner, actress Georgia Groom. They had to carry out parental responsibilities while in quarantine, and this, according to Grint, robbed him of some of his social interactions and even more of his sleep. Due to paternity, the actor went through a slight identity crisis and even revised his style of dress.

The hardest part, says the Harry Potter star, is to make sure that “the baby you love very much is okay.” One day Wednesday’s hand turned purple, and the parents did not even know what was happening, thoughts of the worst came to mind. In another case of his daughter’s illness, Rupert stayed up all night, checking to see if she was breathing.

This painful experience proved to be useful for Grint while working on the series “House with a Servant.” The main characters in it are a couple who are losing their three-month-old child. To save the spouse distraught with grief, the husband puts a hyperrealistic doll in the cradle, which suddenly comes to life. Grint plays the brother of a woman who has lost her baby in the series. “To get your child back, you are ready for anything. Parenting really helped me understand that, ”says the actor.