New records for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Main events of the week :: RBC.Crypto

Litecoin has risen in price by 20% per day and reached a maximum since May, the head of Apple announced investments in cryptocurrency, the capitalization of Ethereum Name Service tokens exceeded $ 1 billion and other news of the past working week

Monday

Bitcoin has risen in price by $ 3.5 thousand overnight

The price of the first cryptocurrency again exceeded $ 66 thousand, over the past day it grew by 6%

Ethereum has set a new cost record

Altcoin capitalization exceeded $ 560 billion.Since the end of September, the asset has risen in price by 74%

“Whales” increased their investments in bitcoin by $ 2.8 billion in five days

During this period, large holders of the first cryptocurrency bought 43 thousand BTC, follows from the data of the analytical company Santiment

Tuesday

The bitcoin rate for the first time in history rose above $ 68 thousand.

Over the past week, the first cryptocurrency has risen in price by 11%. Following Bitcoin, Ethereum also updated the maximum

Litecoin has risen in price by 20% per day and reached a maximum since May

Altcoin price exceeded $ 251, and its capitalization increased to $ 17 billion

Apple CEO announced investment in cryptocurrency

Tim Cook noted that it is prudent to own Bitcoin and Ethereum to diversify investments

Wednesday

US financial market regulator calls on DeFi projects to cooperate

SEC spokesman Caroline Crenshaw believes that many services in the decentralized finance industry are similar to products in the traditional financial market.

New York will launch its own cryptocurrency

The NYCCoin token will be released by the CityCoins platform, on which the first municipal altcoin – MiamiCoin of the city of Miami was created in August

Bitcoin has risen in price by $ 3 thousand in an hour and updated its all-time high

The price of the first cryptocurrency reaches $ 69 thousand after the release of data on record inflation in the United States

Thursday

Bitcoin rate fell by 9% amid correction of financial markets

The first cryptocurrency fell sharply to $ 62.8 thousand after updating the maximum at around $ 69 thousand.This happened after information appeared about non-payment of bonds by the Chinese developer Evergrande

Crypto investor 8 years later withdrew bitcoins that went up by 45 233%

An unknown person bought 2.2 thousand bitcoins in October 2013, having spent about $ 330 thousand.On November 10, he withdrew a cryptocurrency for $ 149.6 million

The State Duma will create a working group to discuss the legalization of mining

Such an order was given by the speaker of the Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. The draft law on the regulation of the circulation of digital assets was developed by the LDPR faction

Friday

Bitfinex User Withdraws $ 2 Billion Ethereum Long Positions

An unknown investor withdrew a position of 435 thousand ETH, which was about 80% of all long positions on the crypto exchange at that time

Cinema chain AMC started accepting payments in cryptocurrency

The company has added the ability to pay in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Next in line – Dogecoin

Ethereum Name Service token capitalization exceeded $ 1 billion

This happened four days after the start of the distribution of the cryptocurrency. Altcoin distribution will run until May 4, 2022

