Nicole Kidman explains why her husband doesn’t mind her undressing on camera

If you married an actress, then be ready to watch on the screen how she kisses another, or even go to bed with him. Husbands of movie stars are far from always immune to jealousy, but some couples still successfully cope with this test.

The other day on the American show Daily Pop, 54-year-old actress Nicole Kidman was asked how her husband, Australian singer Keith Urban, felt that his mistress was forced to undress in front of the camera and play in bed scenes. Judging by the star’s answer, there are no problems with this in her family.

“My husband is an artist, so he understands the situation and does not interfere,” commented Kidman. – He sees the picture at the very end, when everything is already collected and edited, and he has a fresh look. He doesn’t read any scripts, he really doesn’t know what’s going on on set, he has a career of his own that he is completely absorbed in. “ “He doesn’t know much about what I’m actually doing,” the actress joked at the end.

Recall that the star couple has been married since 2006 and recently celebrated 15 years of marriage. They have two daughters growing up – 13 and 10 years old.

